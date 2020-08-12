STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ford India launches top-end variant of Freestyle starting at Rs 7.69 lakh

Ford

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ford India on Wednesday launched a top-end variant of its compact utility vehicle Ford Freestyle at introductory prices of Rs 7.69 lakh and Rs 8.79 lakh (ex-showroom) ahead of the festive season.

The new introduction, Freestyle Flair, is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol variant is powered by a 1.2 litre engine with a peak power of 96 PS and is priced at Rs 7.69 lakh, the company said in a statement.

The diesel variant is powered by a 1.5 litre engine with peak power of 100 PS and is tagged at Rs 8.79 lakh. Both engines will be mated to a five-speed manual transmission, it added.

The Freestyle Flair is equipped with features such as a 7-inch touchscreen-based infotainment system with embedded satellite navigation, automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, reverse parking camera, remote central locking and automatic air-conditioner, among others.

It also features Ford's global mobility solution FordPass, a one-stop smartphone app meeting diverse ownership needs, at no additional cost.

The factory-fitted cloud-connected device allows owners to perform several vehicle operations such as check vehicle health, know remaining fuel levels and distance to empty in real-time, the statement said.

The new vehicle also comes with six airbags along with other safety features such as intelligent Active Rollover Prevention (ARP), a technology that works with electronic stability control and applies brakes on relevant wheels to decrease engine torque to help prevent any potential rollover situations, the company said.

