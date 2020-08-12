Gold falls over 10 per cent in two days, recovers later

By Express News Service

After rallying for months, Gold prices fell over 10 per cent in the past two trading days (lows) on account of profit booking and Covid-19 vaccine developed by Russia.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts were trading below Rs 50, 000 per 10 gram in early morning deals. Last week, gold prices in India had jumped over Rs 56,000.

Similarly, Silver was below Rs 63, 000 per kg mark. It had almost touched Rs 78,000 last week.

However, later in the day, gold prices witnessed healthy recovery and closed the trading at Rs 52,000.

In the global market, after rising above $2,000 an ounce last week, gold prices witnessed it's biggest slump in seven years on Tuesday. However, it recovered some lost ground on Wednesday.

"The over 10 per cent fall in the prices of yellow metal is due to Russia approving a vaccine for COVID19, profit-booking by traders as gold saw a sharp rally, and a correction was due.

In international markets too, gold prices were on the slide post touching $2000/Oz level," Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International said.

He added, going forward, clarity on the availability of the vaccine, next stimulus package by the US government, tensions and tariff war between US & China, and the ability of governments to control the number of cases will guide the future course for Gold.

Experts also warned traders to have a cautious approach while taking any position in bullion on these higher levels even as they maintain positive outlook on the metal.

“It is the right time for profit booking in gold and silver. The trend of bullion is still positive, but traders should adopt a cautious approach while taking any position at these higher levels. We expect some profit booking in gold and silver as in the physical market people are selling their ornaments and bars to take advantage of higher levels,” said Anuj Gupta, Deputy Vice President- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking.

He added that there was complete mismatch between the spot gold and future gold price. "The retail physical market was not ready to digest such a rise in gold price, especially when the festival of Deepawali is not too far. So, this correction has to be seen as a balancing act of the market."

Amit Sajeja, Associate Vice President at Motilal Oswal said that correction in the yellow metal was expected.

Sajeja said that gold price in the domestic market may hit Rs 58,000 per 10 gm mark in one month's time after the consolidation.