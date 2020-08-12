STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gold falls over 10 per cent in two days, recovers later

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts were trading below Rs 50, 000 per 10 gram in early morning deals. Last week, gold prices in India had jumped over Rs 56,000.

Published: 12th August 2020 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

gold, jewellery, ornaments

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

After rallying for months, Gold prices fell over 10 per cent in the past two trading days (lows) on account of profit booking and Covid-19 vaccine developed by Russia.  

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts were trading below Rs 50, 000 per 10 gram in early morning deals. Last week, gold prices in India had jumped over Rs 56,000.

Similarly, Silver was below Rs 63, 000 per kg mark. It had almost touched Rs 78,000 last week.

However, later in the day, gold prices witnessed healthy recovery and closed the trading at Rs 52,000.  

In the global market, after rising above $2,000 an ounce last week, gold prices witnessed it's biggest slump in seven years on Tuesday. However, it recovered some lost ground on Wednesday.  

"The over 10 per cent fall in the prices of yellow metal is due to Russia approving a vaccine for COVID19, profit-booking by traders as gold saw a sharp rally, and a correction was due.

In international markets too, gold prices were on the slide post touching $2000/Oz level," Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International said.  

He added, going forward, clarity on the availability of the vaccine, next stimulus package by the US government, tensions and tariff war between US & China, and the ability of governments to control the number of cases will guide the future course for Gold.  

Experts also warned traders to have a cautious approach while taking any position in bullion on these higher levels even as they maintain positive outlook on the metal.

“It is the right time for profit booking in gold and silver. The trend of bullion is still positive, but traders should adopt a cautious approach while taking any position at these higher levels. We expect some profit booking in gold and silver as in the physical market people are selling their ornaments and bars to take advantage of higher levels,” said Anuj Gupta, Deputy Vice President- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking.  

He added that there was complete mismatch between the spot gold and future gold price. "The retail physical market was not ready to digest such a rise in gold price, especially when the festival of Deepawali is not too far. So, this correction has to be seen as a balancing act of the market."  

Amit Sajeja, Associate Vice President at Motilal Oswal said that correction in the yellow metal was expected.

Sajeja said that gold price in the domestic market may hit Rs 58,000 per 10 gm mark in one month's time after the consolidation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gold price Gold October gold contracts
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp