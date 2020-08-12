STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

NCLAT dismisses plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against Tata Chemicals

Tata Chemicals was also to acquire an existing silica plant at Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu from Allied Silica.

Published: 12th August 2020 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Tata logo

Representational image (File photo|Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has set aside a plea challenging an NCLT order that rejected the petition to initiate insolvency proceedings against Tata Chemicals for claimed operational debt of Rs 68.44 crore.

A three-member NCLAT bench upheld the order of the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that dismissed the plea of Allied Silica to initiate insolvency proceeding against the Tata group firm.

Observing that the NCLT has rightly dismissed the plea as Allied Silica has failed to prove the operational debt and its default and further on the ground of pre-existing dispute, the appellate tribunal rejected the appeal against it.

"We are of the considered opinion that the Adjudicating Authority (NCLT) has rightly dismissed the application filed under Section 9 of IBC," the NCLAT bench headed by Acting Chairman Justice B L Bhat said.

"We do not find any reason to interfere with the impugned order. There is no substance in the appeal which is accordingly dismissed." Allied Silica and Tata Chemicals had entered into a business transfer agreement (BTA) on April 7, 2018, under which the silica business of the former was to be acquired by the Tata group firm on a slump sale basis for a consideration of Rs 123 crore.

Tata Chemicals was also to acquire an existing silica plant at Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu from Allied Silica.

According to the appellant - Allied Silica, Tata Chemicals had only transferred Rs 65 crore out of Rs 123 crore and the balance Rs 58 crore was not paid and claimed to be due as unpaid operational debt.

The sale was consummated on June 18, 2018, and on the same day, the possession of undertaking was handed over by Allied Silica to Tata Chemicals.

The total outstanding was Rs 68.44 crore, which also includes the interest of Rs 10.44 crore for the period between June 18, 2018, and June 17, 2019, the petitioner contended.

Allied Silica further contended that post-transfer of the undertaking, both parties had mutually decided to continue their respective rights and obligations to lay down the pipeline, trial run, satisfactory operation etc with the additional scope of work with other tranche payments, which were separate and distinct from slump sale.

However, Tata Chemicals rebutted it and said that the appeal was premised on the suppression of facts and information, misrepresentation and gross misconstruction of the provision of BTA.

According to it, the alleged debt is not an "Operational Debt" and Allied Silica is not an "Operational Creditor" as defined under the IBC.

Moreover, Tata Chemical said BTA was divided into a closing balance consideration of Rs 65 crore and and remaining Rs 58 crore was into three tranche payments.

It has duly paid the closing balance consideration of Rs 65 crore and Tranche I and Tranche II payments even upon non-completion of conditions Precedent, had adjusted Tranche III payment against the improvement costs borne by the company on account of non-completion of Tranche II conditions precedent, Tata Chemicals submitted.

Consenting with Tata Chemicals' submissions, NCLAT said, "On perusal of the documents submitted by the parties, it is evident from the Letter dated January 8, which is signed by both the parties, that the Applicant had failed to complete the Tranche II Conditions Precedent as a result of which the Corporate Debtor had exercised its right under the BTA and set-off and adjusted the Tranche III payment."

Tata Chemicals had also disputed that the applicant is in non-compliance of the BTA and therefore is not liable to receive Tranche II and Tranche III payment.

"These disputes by the Corporate Debtor are raised before the receipt of demand notices. Further, it is also pertinent to note that the Corporate Debtor had replied to the Demand Notices within the statutory period of ten days raising disputes with regards to the claim of Applicant and non-compliance of the BTA by the Applicant," said NCLAT.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NCLT Tata Chemicals NCLAT
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp