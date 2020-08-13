STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Lot has been done, but best of HDFC Bank yet to come, says outgoing MD Aditya Puri

The veteran banker has been instrumental in building the bank from scratch and turning it into the largest private sector lender of the country.

Published: 13th August 2020 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

HDFC Bank managing director Aditya Puri

HDFC Bank managing director Aditya Puri. (File photo|PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A lot has been achieved in the 26-year old journey of HDFC Bank but the "best is yet to come", the lender's outgoing Managing Director Aditya Puri said.

Puri expressed satisfaction that he was passing on the baton to Sashidhar Jagdishan, who is the "worthiest person" to lead the bank.

Earlier this month, HDFC Bank appointed Jagdishan as the managing director with effect from October 27, when Puri turns 70.

"I haven't been happier than I'm now as I write this. I've always maintained our best is yet to come, and with Sashi now at the helm I have no doubt that our best will come.

"I wouldn't go into the qualities he possesses because most of us would know that. Suffice to say that in him you have the best person to lead and I have the worthiest person to hand over the baton to," Puri said in an e-mail to the lender's employees.

Puri, who joined as the first employee of HDFC Bank, said, "If I look back, 26 years seems like yesterday. From my first office with broken chairs to now, what we've achieved in this time is incredible and doesn't have too many parallels globally."

The veteran banker has been instrumental in building the bank from scratch and turning it into the largest private sector lender of the country.

"Sample some of our achievements that I am very proud of-- We truly are a world-class Indian Bank today and one of the largest in independent India in terms of outreach, balance sheet, number of customers, and market capitalisation. We have brought 1.11 crore families out of poverty through our Sustainable Livelihood Initiative (SLI)," he said.

Besides, he said, the bank has made a difference to the lives of over 7.8 crore Indians through its corporate social responsibility initiative Parivartan.

"We've come to be recognized as one of the country's best wealth creators and we have emerged as one of the largest employers in independent India," he added.

The bank over the 26 years has built an employee strength of about 1.16 lakh.

It has a branch network of 5,326 and 14,996 ATMs across 2,825 cities and towns of the country.

Giving credit to employees for the success, he said, "Like I've always said I'm just the face of the success called HDFC Bank. It's you that the real credit goes to. We wouldn't be what we are today without you. So take a bow and keep showering on Sashi the same love and affection that you've showered on me all these years for which I'm going to remain eternally grateful to you."

Jagdishan has been with the bank since 1996 and joined as a manager in the finance function.

He was appointed as a 'change agent' recently and heads the finance, human resources, legal and secretarial, administration, infrastructure, corporate communications and corporate social responsibility functions.

Under Puri, the bank's net profit has grown from Rs 80 lakh in 1994-95 to Rs 26,257 crore in 2019-20.

Puri, an ex-Citibanker, emerged as the highest-paid Indian banker in FY 2019-20 with a 20 per cent growth in gross earnings at Rs 18.92 crore.

He also earned an additional Rs 161.56 crore in FY20 and Rs 42.20 crore in FY19 by exercising his stock options.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aditya Puri HDFC Bank
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp