STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Odisha-based Adhunik Metaliks to resume operations soon

Sources said after acquisition of AML by UK-based Liberty House Group owned by Sanjeev Gupta via insolvency process, maintenance works are underway at the defunct plant.

Published: 13th August 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Project estimated to cost of Rs 99.6 crore, including a Central grant of Rs 33.44 crore will enhance the industrial competitiveness of aluminium industry.

Representational image

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  The prolonged wait of 37 months for production to resume at Kuanrmunda-based defunct plant Adhunik Metaliks Ltd (AML) in Sundargarh district is likely to end soon under a new ownership.  
The development assumes significance in wake of the district’s sluggish industrial economy and rising unemployment due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.  

Sources said after acquisition of AML by UK-based Liberty House Group owned by Sanjeev Gupta via insolvency process, maintenance works are underway at the defunct plant.  President of AML Karmachari Sangh and CITU’s national vice-president Bishnu Mohanty said plant operations are likely to resume in September. 

On June 18 this year, the new management signed an agreement at the Deputy Labour Commissioner’s office to employ 648 workers in the payroll of AML when it stopped operation in August, 2017 claiming bankruptcy. The priority of the Sangh is to ensure resumption of production and solve few other contentious issues., Mohanty said.  

Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram said power connection to the plant has been restored and on completion of maintenance works, some production units would start functioning in September. Total normalcy is expected by October.

The MLA claimed that nearly 400 of the 648 workers have already joined. Mansid Oram, Paulus Lugun, Dipak Kujur and many other tribal workers said they are relieved after getting their jobs back. These workers were rendered jobless for long and had taken up alternative professions including farming for survival.   

AML is a private sector integrated steel plant at Chadrihariharpur in Kuanrmunda block with 0.5 million tonne capacity. It has sponge and pig iron making facilities, arc and induction furnaces with secondary refining facilities, billet and bloom casters, rolling mills and 34 MW captive power plant.The AML under the ownership of Kolkata-based Adhunik Group had started production in 2004. Reaction of the new management is awaited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Adhunik Metaliks
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp