STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Search and seizure, international tax cases out of faceless assessment ambit: CBDT

To facilitate better taxpayer services, the CBDT has reduced the percentage of I-T returns picked up for scrutiny.

Published: 13th August 2020 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

tax, graphic, income tax

The CBDT said this is being done to ensure that all the assessment orders are passed through Faceless Assessment Scheme, 2019.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: All income tax cases picked up for scrutiny, except those relating to search and seizure as well as international tax charges, will be assessed under faceless assessment beginning Thursday, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said.

The CBDT, which administers personal and corporate income tax, directed that "all assessment orders shall hereafter be passed by National e-assessment Centre through the Faceless Assessment Scheme, 2019", except those related to central charges and international tax cases.

The CBDT said this is being done to ensure that all the assessment orders are passed through Faceless Assessment Scheme, 2019.

Nangia & Co LLP Partner Shailesh Kumar said the administrative order issued by the CBDT is part of implementation of taxpayers' charter unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

"This order provides that the tax department will now onwards conduct only faceless assessments, except cases pertaining to central charges (essentially dealing with search and seizure cases) and international tax cases. This will substantially reduce interaction between taxpayers and tax authorities in assessment proceedings," Kumar said.

He said this will also help in speedy completion of assessment proceedings by tax authorities, as they will solely rely on written submissions filed by taxpayers instead of personal meetings/ discussions, which are sometimes more time consuming.

Cases involving search and investigation (i.e. central charges) and international tax issues have been kept out of faceless assessment scheme, merely because of sheer complexity of issues generally involved in these cases, for which face to face interaction may still be required, Kumar added.

"While, in principle, this is a welcome step taken by the government, still on implementation side, it will be important how tax officers handling faceless assessments understand cases based on written submissions only and a lot will also depend on quality of written submissions filed by taxpayers," he said.

In absense of clear and to the point submissions, it may result in unwarranted additions/ adjustments and future tax litigation, Kumar said.

"So, both tax authorities and taxpayers need to be extra careful."

Under faceless scrutiny assessment, a central computer picks up tax returns for scrutiny based on risk parameters and mismatch and then allots them randomly to a team of officers.

This allocation is reviewed by officers at another randomly selected location and only if concurred, a notice is sent by the centralised computer system.

All such notices need to be responded electronically without the requirement of visiting a tax office or meeting any official.

Since its launch on October 7, 2019, and the subsequent implementation, till July 2020 a total of 58,319 cases were assigned for first phase of faceless assessment, based on computer algorithms.

Out of these, around 8,000 cases have been disposed of till July, with assessment orders issued without any additions and 291 cases wherein additions are proposed to be made have been submitted to the risk management unit.

AKM Global tax Partner Amit Maheshwari said "in continuation on the push towards e-assessment, henceforth all assessments (barring a few cases) would be passed by National e-Assessment Centre.

 Also,it has been clearly mentioned that an assessment which is not in conformity with this would be deemed to have never been passed".

To facilitate better taxpayer services, the CBDT has reduced the percentage of I-T returns picked up for scrutiny.

Income tax returns picked up for scrutiny have reduced to 0.25 per cent of the total ITRs filed in the assessment year (AY) 2018-19, from 0.55 per cent in AY 2017-18. The number was 0.71 per cent in AY 2015-16 and 0.40 per cent in AY 2016-17.

Currently, most of the functions of the Income Tax Department starting from the filing of return, processing of returns, issuance of refunds and assessment are performed in the electronic mode without any human interface.

Taking forward faceless assessment process, the CBDT will launch "faceless appeal" beginning September 25.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CBDT faceless assessment income tax cases international tax charges
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp