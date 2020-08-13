STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower; L&T rallies over 4 per cent

According to traders, lack of directional cues from global markets amid spiking COVID-19 cases kept investors on edge.

Published: 13th August 2020 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex, BSE. NSE, Nifty, share market, share markets

For representation purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended with marginal losses on Thursday as uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic kept investors cautious amid lack of directional cues.

After opening on a positive note, the BSE Sensex pared all gains to end 59.14 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 38,310.49.

The NSE Nifty slipped 7.95 points or 0.07 per cent to finish at 11,300.45. Bharti Airtel was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, ITC, SBI, Axis Bank, HDFC twins and Nestle India.

On the other hand, L&T rallied over 4 per cent. Titan, HCL Tech, NTPC and UltraTech Cement were also among the gainers.

Indian markets opened on a positive note amid a mixed trend in Asian peers, but profit-booking emerged in the afternoon session, said Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi.

According to traders, lack of directional cues from global markets amid spiking COVID-19 cases kept investors on edge.

Bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul ended with gains, while Hong Kong closed in the red. Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a negative note in early deals.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.20 per cent lower at USD 45.34 per barrel. On the currency front, the rupee settled on a flat note, edging just 1 paisa lower to 74.84 against the US dollar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sensex COVID 19 COVID Coronavirus Lockdown
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp