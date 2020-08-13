STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

VECV acquires Volvo India's bus business

Post the completion of the transaction, VECV and VBI will consolidate their bus businesses into a newly formed bus division within VECV.

Published: 13th August 2020 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO, VECV Ltd. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Commercial vehicle maker VECV on Thursday said that its has signed definitive agreements for the integration of Volvo Buses India business into VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV), a subsidiary of Eicher Motors. 

With this integration, VECV will cover the manufacture, assembly, distribution, and sale of the Volvo Buses in India, and other rights forming part of the business. Consequently, the bus manufacturing facility at Hosakote, Bengaluru, and all employees of Volvo Bus India (VBI) will be transferred to VECV. Volvo Bus India is currently a division of Volvo Group India Private Limited (VGIPL).

Siddhartha Lal, Chairman, VECV said, “Over a period of time, the Volvo brand for buses in India has become synonymous with safety and comfort in both inter-city and intra-city public transportation, and we are extremely proud to have this iconic brand in our joint venture. With the integration of Volvo Buses India into VECV, we aim to shape the future of the Indian bus industry by offering the widest range of transport solutions to our customers."

Post the completion of the transaction, VECV and VBI will consolidate their bus businesses into a newly formed bus division within VECV. This division will offer Volvo and Eicher branded buses, and will maximize synergies to capitalize on market opportunities. This strategy will be extended to exports, wherein the new bus division will offer products and services that are complementary with Volvo Buses’ core product portfolio in select international markets.

“We are pleased with this development of Volvo Buses in India and see it as an opportunity to further build upon the successful JV company – VECV.  By consolidating the operations of Volvo Buses India into VECV, we aim to further develop our bus business and strengthen our position in the Indian bus market. The new bus division will offer a full range of modern buses covering customer needs for heavy, medium and light duty buses”, says Håkan Agnevall, President of Volvo Bus Corporation.

The transaction will be completed once the conditions under the agreements are fulfilled and the final business transfer is expected to be closed within the next two months.

Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director and CEO, VECV said “VECV’s strong presence in the Indian bus market with Eicher branded buses will be complemented by Volvo Buses’ prominent position in the premium bus segment. With this integration, VECV will be able to leverage synergies in the areas of product development, purchasing and manufacturing with access to Volvo Group’s world class technology in buses.”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
VECV Volvo Buses India
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp