Yamaha launches online sales platform in India

Yamaha Motor India said its new website will have all the latest features like the Virtual Store with 360 degree view of the products.

Yamaha motorcycle at an Auto Expo. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Japanese two-wheeler major Yamaha on Thursday said it has launched its online sales in India responding to changes in customer behaviour in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the current scenario, customers prefer staying indoors and wish to minimise their visit to the showroom.

Considering the convenience of the customers, India Yamaha Motor has introduced the online sales on its website with 'Virtual Store' to enhance the buying experiences of its customers, the company said in a statement.

Yamaha Motor India Group Chairman Motofumi Shitara said, "Digital is the future, and our new website with Virtual Store is ready to offer an enhanced buying experience and personalised customer services (one-to-one service) to the two-wheeler customers in India."

He said the company is accelerating digital transformation of Yamaha's retail operations through a safe, reliable and engaging online portal.

"Bringing more innovation to the concept, in future our customers will also be able to purchase apparels and accessories on the same platform thus providing a ready solution with enhanced buying experience," Shitara said.

He further said, "Our existing after-sales activities like extended warranty offers and roadside assistance will be an added advantage to the customers."

Yamaha Motor India said its new website will have all the latest features like the Virtual Store with 360 degree view of the products along with specification comparison between Yamaha products bundled under the buyers guide option on the website.

"Yamaha dealerships will also provide their support in promoting contactless delivery and use digital communication tools like WhatsApp for communication with the customers. Through this website, customers can also opt for doorstep service for their purchase related enquiries based on his/her requirements," the company added.

