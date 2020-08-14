AirAsia chooses kerala-based startup Jiffy.ai for robotic process automation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: AirAsia has chosen Silicon Valley and Thiruvananthapuram-based Jiffy.ai platform to implement robotic process automation (RPA) in the organisation worldwide. Jiffy.ai is an RPA platform that leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing.

Jiffy recently raised $18 million and has committed to invest a major portion in expanding India operations, including expanding the Thiruvananthapuram centre as a Centre of Excellence for cutting edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing.

“This deal is a major win for Jiffy and is also a stamp of confidence in Kerala startup ecosystem by global customers,” a release said here. Air Asia’s tie-up with Jiffy.ai is part of its ongoing digital transformation. Jiffy.ai is led by Babu Vinod Sivadasan, a Keralite entrepreneur and ExPresident of Envestnet.

Jiffy.ai’s RPA platform that leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence technology to help companies in automating tasks and processes and helps the organisation become more time and cost-efficient. Jiffy.ai has development centres in Silicon Valley, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Bangalore.

Jiffy.ai’s Thiruvananthapuram centre is a Centre of Excellence in cutting edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing.

“We are delighted to have been chosen as the partner for AirAsia to help them on their digital transformation journey,” said Sivadasan, Co-founder and CEO, JIFFY.ai. “The JIFFY.ai automate platform is expandable and extensible and will give them the intelligent automation power they need to streamline and improve complex business processes while supporting innovation to help the business grow.”