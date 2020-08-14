STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

AirAsia chooses kerala-based startup Jiffy.ai for robotic process automation

Jiffy.ai’s Thiruvananthapuram centre is a Centre of Excellence in cutting edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing.

Published: 14th August 2020 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

AirAsia

For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: AirAsia has chosen Silicon Valley and Thiruvananthapuram-based Jiffy.ai platform to implement robotic process automation (RPA) in the organisation worldwide. Jiffy.ai is an RPA platform that leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing.

Jiffy recently raised $18 million and has committed to invest a major portion in expanding India operations, including expanding the Thiruvananthapuram centre as a Centre of Excellence for cutting edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing.

“This deal is a major win for Jiffy and is also a stamp of confidence in Kerala startup ecosystem by global customers,” a release said here. Air Asia’s tie-up with Jiffy.ai is part of its ongoing digital transformation. Jiffy.ai is led by Babu Vinod Sivadasan, a Keralite entrepreneur and ExPresident of Envestnet.

Jiffy.ai’s RPA platform that leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence technology to help companies in automating tasks and processes and helps the organisation become more time and cost-efficient. Jiffy.ai has development centres in Silicon Valley, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Bangalore.

Jiffy.ai’s Thiruvananthapuram centre is a Centre of Excellence in cutting edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing.

“We are delighted to have been chosen as the partner for AirAsia to help them on their digital transformation journey,” said Sivadasan, Co-founder and CEO, JIFFY.ai. “The JIFFY.ai automate platform is expandable and extensible and will give them the intelligent automation power they need to streamline and improve complex business processes while supporting innovation to help the business grow.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AirAsia Thiruvananthapuram Jiffy.ai
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp