Sun TV Network sees consolidated net profit at Rs 257.21 crore

By PTI

CHENNAI: Broadcasting major Sun Television Network Ltd on Friday said it has made Rs 257.41 crore as consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ending June 30, 2020.

The city-based company had recorded Rs 386.81 crore as PAT in the corresponding quarter last year, according to a BSE filing.

For the year ending March 31, 2020, the consolidated PAT was Rs 1,385.49 crore. The total income for the quarter under review on a consolidated basis stood at Rs 723.10 crore against Rs 1,169.18 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

For the year ending March 31, 2020, the consolidated total income was Rs 3,780.50 crore.The company said the revenue during the quarter was in the absence of Indian Premier League (IPL) and movie distribution.

IPL is normally held in May but was suspended this year due to COVID-19 pandemic when release of new movies also took a hit.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter ending June 30, 2020 were Rs 416.49 crore against Rs 682.91 crore in the same period last year, the company said.