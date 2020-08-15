STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Late import permits amid India-China standoff to hit festive TV demand

The Centre has also restricted entry through designated ports to monitor imports ever since the China-India border standoff.

Published: 15th August 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Television, tv

For representational purposes

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

The unavailability of import licenses for high-end television sets and blocking of foreign goods into the country, especially those from China, may derail crucial festive plans.

Companies like Xiaomi, LG, Sony, TCL, Vu and Samsung have no immediate plans to set up fresh production lines in India for big-screen premium models and most have instead applied for import licences. However, there isn’t much clarity so far about when they will get them -- meaning TV sets of 80 inches and above could be missing from both offline and online stores during the sale season that will begin September-end, fear industry executives.

“We are awaiting a response on our licence application but we also want to ensure that our demand flow isn’t impacted because of non-availability of the license,” TCL India general manager Mike Chen told Express. He added that the company has already placed an order for 5 lakh units and has put together three local factory partnerships following the recent imposition of import curbs in order to meet the festive season demand.

Another company executive added that if the licenses aren’t in place by mid-August, inventory planning will be impacted and the festive season will be a washout.

Currently, TV is one of the larger segments under the entire domain of Appliance and Consumer Electronics, accounting for 1.7 crore units, with an estimated worth of almost Rs. 25,000 crore. Televisions worth Rs 600-700 crore are imported into India every month. Official data shows that as much as $ 781 million worth of TVs were imported in 2019-20. Of this, $428 million was from Vietnam and $ 293 million was from China.

New brands will be hit harder

On July 30, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), an arm of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, had issued a notification placing imported colour TV sets from ‘free’ to ‘restricted’ category.

The focus on reducing imports is part of an exercise to push for self-reliance and boost domestic manufacturing. In the case of TV sets, however, about 70-80 per cent of the components that go into making them are still imported, and the move will only ensure that assembling of these components is done here in India, say sector executives.

While many of the larger television brands were already assembling many models in India, newer brands are reliant on imports and may find the going especially difficult as there's going to be an additional layer of compliance to be fulfilled to procure import license, which could be onerous and would be possible only for players demonstrating value addition or for products for which do not have in-house capacity or expertise. “For a self-reliant India, we need to have a complete ecosystem of value addition. We need to have components and panel display manufacturing in India. Currently, India does not have an alternative other than China,” said Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics - the exclusive brand licensee of Thomson and Kodak range of TVs in India.

TVs worth crores stuck at ports

Meanwhile, the Centre has also restricted entry through designated ports to monitor imports ever since the China-India border standoff. This has led to at least 21,700 TV sets of 75 inches and above stuck at various ports, pending DGFT clearance.

"About Rs 500-600 crore worth of goods may be stuck in various ports and consignments currently in high seas which can lead to piling up of goods in transit, said ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo, urging that the import restrictions should only apply for future imports after the clearance of goods in transits.

That apart, there is also a shortage of 43-55 inch TV sets in the markets due to shortage of components such as panels.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Xiaomi LG Indian China Standoff
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp