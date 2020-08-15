Late import permits to hit festive TV demand

Sesa Sen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The unavailability of import licenses for high-end television sets and blocking of import of goods, especially those from China, may derail crucial festive plans. Companies such as Xiaomi, LG, Sony, TCL and Samsung have no plans to set up fresh production lines in India for big-screen, premium models immediately and most have instead applied for import licences.

So far, however, there isn’t much clarity about when they will get them—meaning TV sets of 80 inches and above could be missing from both offline and online stores during the festice sale season that will begin September-end, industry executives fear.

“We are awaiting a response on our licence application but we also want to ensure that our demand flow isn’t impacted because of non-availability of the license,” TCL India general manager Mike Chen told this publication. He added that it has already placed an order for 5 lakh units and put together three local factory partnerships following the recent imposition of import curbs in order to meet festive season demand.

Currently, TV is one of the larger categories under the Appliance and Consumer Electronics segment, with a market size of almost Rs 25,000 crore. About 35 per cent of TVs sold in India are imported. On July 30, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) had issued a notification placing imported colour TV sets from the free to restricted category in order to encourage local industry.

Sector executives, however, say that 70-80 per cent of the components that go into making TVs are still imported. “For a self-reliant India, we need to have a complete ecosystem of value addition. Currently, India does not have an alternative other than China,” said Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics.

Meanwhile, the Centre’s stricter import policy has led to at least 21,700 large TV sets worth Rs 500-600 crore stuck at at various ports, pending DGFT clearance, ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo says.

