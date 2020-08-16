STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

UP's law and order 'completely failed' to provide security to children, alleges Priyanka

Priyanka Gandhi also slammed the state government over the use of smart meters, claiming that people were getting high amount of electricity bills due to it.

Published: 16th August 2020 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday alleged that Uttar Pradesh's law-and-order system had "failed" to provide protection to women and children Her remarks came after a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district.

"UP is at the top when it comes to crime against children," she said in a Facebook post in Hindi. "In the last few days, there have been reports of crime against children from many places in UP that will shake you up."

"UP's law and order system has completely failed to provide protection to children, girls and women. Surprisingly, after every incident, the UP police first gets in to cover-up mode," the Congress general secretary alleged.

Priyanka Gandhi also slammed the state government over the use of smart meters, claiming that people were getting high amount of electricity bills due to it.

"UP government should stop exploitation in the name of smart meters and compensate for the loss after an investigation," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp