Federal Bank set to launch its own credit card

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Private sector lender Federal Bank is looking to enter the credit card segment in the next one year to complete its suite of lending products, a senior official said on Thursday. The bank, which already has a co-branded card offering with SBI Cards, will focus on its existing customer base of over one crore to sell cards, said its country head for deposit, cards and personal loans Nilufer Mullanfiroze.

“In next 9-12 months we are looking at a launch of an independent credit card. There is an expectation that the new normal should settle down in India by then,” Mullanfiroze added. The pandemic, which has resulted in job losses and salary cuts, has led to a growing number of enquiries for unsecured products like credit cards and personal loans.

On Thursday, the bank had announced it has tied up with global payments and services provider Fiserv to enable digitisation of the bank’s end-to-end card issuance and processing cycle, and also support the launch and subsequent growth of its credit card business.