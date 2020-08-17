STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Force Motors undertakes enterprise-wide cost optimisation

The company's revenue from operations also came down to Rs 185.4 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 802.48 crore in the same period last year.

Published: 17th August 2020 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Force Motors chairman Abhay Firodia and MD Prasan Firodia unveil the company’s next generation shared mobility solution in Pune

For representational purpose. (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Force Motors Ltd on Monday said it is undertaking enterprise-wide cost optimisation in all areas of its vehicle business in the wake of slowdown in auto sector, impact of BS-VI transition and the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, which makes commercial vehicles under the Traveller brand and utility vehicle Trax, besides a range of tractors, has appointed consulting firm EY to help it in the exercise, Force Motors said in a statement.

"The key focus is to build business resilience by looking at all aspects of costs straddling material, manufacturing, logistics and support cost elements.

The multi-year program titled 'Accelerate' will help Force Motors realign its cost structure while strengthening the businesses ability to react to the volatile environment at both ends of the value chain," it said.

Explaining the rationale behind the step, the company said the Indian economy and the auto sector in particular have been facing significant headwinds with muted demand, the BS-VI transition and the COVID-19 crisis adding to the sectors' woes.

"Force Motors is aware of these challenges but is looking at this crisis as a unique opportunity to help build business resilience and adapt to the 'new normal' with a focus on efficiency and cost management.

"Force Motors is thus embarking on a journey of enterprise wide cost optimization in all areas of its vehicle business," it added.

Commenting on the move, Force Motors Managing Director Prasan Firodia said, "Project 'Accelerate' marks the beginning of our journey towards achieving business resilience in a post-COVID world by implementing and sustaining an efficient cost structure."

He further said,"Our aim is to leverage value engineering, collaboration and rationalisation levers while delivering exceptional product performance and customer experience."

In the quarter ended June 30, the company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 64.99 crore against a consolidated net profit of Rs 26.17 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's revenue from operations also came down to Rs 185.4 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 802.48 crore in the same period last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Force Motors cost optimisation
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp