STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

France's Sanofi to buy US group Principia Biopharma for $3.68 billion

Sanofi had been cooperating with San Francisco-based Principia since 2017.

Published: 17th August 2020 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Sanofi's logo at the headquarters in Paris. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

PARIS: French pharma giant Sanofi said Monday it will buy US group Principia Biopharma for $3.68 billion in a deal that will boost its research and development into autoimmune and allergic diseases.

The deal will see Sanofi "acquire all of the outstanding shares of Principia for $100 per share in cash, which represents an aggregate equity value of approximately $3.68 billion", Sanofi said in a statement.

Sanofi had been cooperating with San Francisco-based Principia since 2017, securing a global exclusive licence to develop and market its drug for treating multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system illnesses known as BTK'168.

"Full ownership... removes complexities for this priority development programme and simplifies future commercialisation," chief executive Paul Hudson said.

Beyond diseases of the nervous system, Principia hopes to develop "a whole portfolio" of similar drugs that could target different organ systems in patients suffering from "immune-mediated" diseases after the Sanofi merger, chief executive Martin Babler said.

The French company said it aims to complete the acquisition between October and December 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sanofi France Principia Biopharma
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp