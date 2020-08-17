STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fusion Health Care launches COVID-19 drug Favipiravir and an immunity booster

The immunity booster consists of Vitamin C 1000 mg plus Zinc 10 mg, available in sugar free orange flavour, in a tube of 20 effervescent tablets.

Published: 17th August 2020 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir

Antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Fusion Health Care Pvt Ltd, a leading innovative pharmaceutical company based at Hyderabad, has announced the launch of its Favipiravir drug under the brand name XARAVIR, for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 cases.

"It gives us immense satisfaction to launch 'XARAVIR' as this drug has the potential to save precious lives. We have launched the product at an affordable price and strive to make it available in sufficient quantities to meet high demand for the drug in the Indian market," said Madhu Ramadugu, Managing Director.

"We have developed a good recognition in the Indian Pharmaceutical industry with frequent launch of innovative products. In June 2019, we have launched SCORBIX (Vitamin C 1.5 g injection) which is prominently used in the treatment of Sepsis backed up by clinical trials and global protocols. In the current pandemic situation, SCORBIX is used in the treatment of COVID patients due to its antiviral mechanisms and strong immunity build up. Presently, SCORBIX is widely used in all renowned Hospitals across India," said Krishnendu Paul, General Manager.

Fusion Health Care is known for its innovation - with many "First Time in India Products" which include - SCORBIX (Vitamin C 1.5 g Injection), DIFIDOX (Doxycycline Injection 100 mg) the No.1 brand in India predominantly used in treating dengue, malaria and fever of unknown origin, STAPHONEX (Flucloxacillin Injection 1 g/500 mg), ISEP (Isepamicin Injection 200/400 mg) and many more.

The company has recently launched an Immunity Booster product under the brand name D'FEND. It consists of Vitamin C 1000 mg plus Zinc 10 mg, available in sugar free orange flavour, in a tube of 20 effervescent tablets.

The role and benefits of Vitamin C plus Zinc have been published in many established journals that indicate to improve immunity and avoid Flu.

Marking its 13th anniversary, Fusion Health Care inaugurated its R&D Facility in Hyderabad to bring innovative and affordable products for Indian Market.

Fusion Health Care has a strong Pan-India presence with a field force of 600 employees and an innovative portfolio of Critical Care and Cardio-Diabetes products.

The company also has its own 24-Hour Help line "Fusion Cares" which will enhance the access to its products including XARAVIR (Favipiravir) during this tough times.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

