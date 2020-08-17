STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Germany launches new antitrust probe into Amazon: Report

Earlier, Amazon said that it does not access sales data from independent sellers to help develop its own products.

Published: 17th August 2020 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Amazon

Amazon (File Photo| AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Germany's competition watchdog has begun a fresh investigation into whether the ecommerce giant Amazon is abusing its dominant market position in the country.

In an interview with the German media outlet Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), the President of the Federal Cartel Office, Andreas Mundt, said the country is probing Amazon's relationship with the third-party sellers on its website.

"Amazon must not be a price controller. We are investigating whether and how Amazon influences how traders set prices on the marketplace," Mundt was quoted as saying.

Amazon was yet to react to the report.

"Price fixing is not tolerated even in the (coronavirus) crisis," Mundt said.

Amazon is also facing a similar antitrust probe in the European Union (EU).

The European Commission announced the antitrust investigation to assess whether Amazon's use of sensitive data from independent retailers who sell on its marketplace is in breach of EU competition rules.

Testifying before a US panel last month, Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said that he cannot guarantee the company employees have not accessed third party seller data.

His response came during an antitrust hearing by a US Congress panel amid criticism that the workers of the online retail giant look into data of independent sellers on its platform to curate its own competing products.

Amazon said it does not access sales data from independent sellers to help develop its own products.

For years, Amazon has been dogged by allegations that it uses its dominance to identify and enter into new product categories using its unique lens into inside information on third party seller data.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Germany European Commission Amazon Jeff Bezos anti trust probe
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp