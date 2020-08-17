STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Incremental SUC rate should apply on holding in shared band, not all: Trai on spectrum sharing

The recommendations are outcome of consultation paper that was floated by Trai in April this year.

Published: 17th August 2020 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom regulator Trai has clarified that in cases involving sharing of radiowaves, the stipulated increment of 0.5 per cent on SUC rate should apply only on spectrum holding in the specific band where sharing is taking place, not on the entire spectrum holding of the licensee.

Trai has also recommended that suitable exit clause for intimation of termination of existing spectrum-sharing arrangement by the operators be included in the spectrum sharing guidelines.

This would offer flexibility to telecom service providers to manage their spectrum on need and commercial basis, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said in a statement.

"It is clarified that as per the existing spectrum-sharing guidelines, an increment of 0.5 per cent on spectrum usage charges (SUC) rate should apply on the spectrum holding in specific band in which sharing is taking place, and not on the entire spectrum holding (all bands) of the licensee," the regulator said.

The recommendations are outcome of consultation paper titled "Methodology of applying spectrum usage charges under the weighted average method of SUC assessment in cases of spectrum sharing" that was floated by Trai in April this year.

The telecom department, in January, had said the existing norms for sharing of access spectrum by operators provide that the SUC rate of each of the licencees post sharing increases by 0.5 per cent of the Adusted Gross revenue (AGR).

The Department of Telecom (DoT) also informed that it has received representations requesting that incremental SUC rate of 0.5 per cent post sharing should be applied only to the particular spectrum band which has been allowed to be shared between the two licencees and not on the entire spectrum held by licencees, since sharing is allowed in a particular band.

It is in this background that DoT requested Trai to furnish its recommendations on whether the incremental 0.5 per cent in SUC rate in cases of sharing of spectrum should be applied only on the specific band in which sharing is taking place; or on the overall Weighted Average Rate of SUC, which has been derived from all bands.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Trai spectrum sharing
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp