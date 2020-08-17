Non-life insurance business grows in July, albeit marginally

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The non-life insurance industry has reported a growth both sequentially and yearly in July 2020 driven by the health segment. Non-life insurers have registered an 18.4 per cent year-on-year growth in premiums in July. Premiums of Rs 17,011 crore in July have been amassed, witnessing a hike from Rs 14,369 crore worth premiums that were collected last year in the same period.

According to insurance regulator IRDAI, the monthly gross direct premiums till July 2020 rose marginally by 1.6 per cent to Rs 56,339.8 crore from Rs 55,442.1 crore till July 2019. However, this minimal increase can be juxtaposed against a significant rise of 13 per cent y-o-y till July 2019. “The growth has been primarily led by the health segment.

Another reason that could be attributed to this growth is that July 2020 was the last month for investing in insurance policies and claiming deduction under Section 80D and Section 80C of the Income Tax Act,” Care Ratings said in a report.

The standalone health insurers posted a growth of 40.9 per cent in July, which is roughly comparable to the growth of 43.7 per cent witnessed in July 2019. However, year-to-date (YTD) July FY21 numbers have grown at a much slower rate of 23 per cent as compared to the YTD July FY 20 growth of 41.9 per cent. Notably, this growth is significantly higher than growth witnessed by the overall industry.

As of June, motor insurance constitutes around 30 per cent of market share of new premiums in the non-life industry, while health is about 34 per cent. Care noted that muted economic growth and subdued activity in auto sales would further impact motor insurance business, while health insurance will continue to rise.