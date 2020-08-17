STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Quikr Realty bags another 5-year mandate from SEBI for auctioning of Rs 7,000 crore stressed properties

Quikr Realty, however, did not specify the key stressed projects for which it had received the mandate.

Published: 17th August 2020 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI

For representational purposes.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Online-to-offline brokerage business Quikr Realty on Monday said it has bagged a five-year mandate from capital markets regulator SEBI for auctioning of over Rs 7,000-crore stressed properties.

This is second stint of empanelment of Quikr Realty, erstwhile HDFC Realty, by SEBI for valuation and liquidation of stressed assets, the company said in a statement.

"This multi-year empanelment which is renewed for another five years will leverage the company's pan-India builder relationships and the transaction mandate includes over Rs 7,000 crore worth stressed properties," it said.

Quikr Realty, however, did not specify the key stressed projects for which it had received the mandate.

The company has builder relationships across 22 cities and more than 4,800 brokers in its network to oversee real estate e-auctions.

Quikr Realty's earlier associations with SEBI included liquidation of Pearls Agrotech Corporation (PACL), Sahara and Unitech assets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Quikr Realty SEBI stressed properties
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp