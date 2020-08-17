STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SEBI bans Money Plus, proprietor from carrying out investment advisory services

After receiving complaints, SEBI carried out a preliminary examination to ascertain whether unregistered investment advisory activities are being carried by the firm.

Published: 17th August 2020 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Markets regulator Sebi has barred Money Plus Research Advisory and Financial Services and its proprietor Pravin Meshram from acting as investment advisors, for providing unauthorised trading tips to investors.

Besides, they have been restrained from accessing the securities market until further orders.

After receiving complaints, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) carried out a preliminary examination to ascertain whether unregistered investment advisory activities are being carried out by the firm.

In its interim order, Sebi said Money Plus is soliciting and inducing the investors to deal in the securities market on the basis of investment advice, stock tips, etc, prima facie, without having the requisite registration as mandated under the investment advisor (IA) regulations.

The amount of money, prima facie, observed to have been collected by Money Plus and its proprietor Pravin Meshram was Rs 53.85 lakh.

Accordingly, the regulator has directed Money Plus and Meshram to "cease and desist from acting as an investment advisor including the activity of acting and representing through any media (physical or digital) as an investment advisor, directly or indirectly".

Also, they have prohibited from diverting any funds raised from investors.

Further, they have been barred from disposing of any assets, whether movable or immovable, including money lying in bank accounts except with the prior permission of Sebi.

In addition, Sebi has asked them to immediately withdraw and remove all advertisements, brochures, publications, and documents, among others, (physical or digital) in relation to their investment advisory activity.

This directions will come into force with an immediate effect and will be in force until further orders, Sebi said in a interim order passed on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SEBI Money Plus
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp