STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Skyrocketing prices make bank FDs ineffective

It thus becomes crucial for depositors to use a portion of their income from an FD, if not a small portion of the corpus itself, into investments that provide higher-than-inflation returns.

Published: 17th August 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India may have had a bunch of low-inflation years in the recent past, but as July’s CPI inflation print of 6.93 per cent shows, the pandemic-driven disruption is pushing prices up again—particularly in the crucial food items basket. Dealing with a trend of rising food prices is no easy prospect for anyone, but it becomes especially difficult for senior citizens whose primary source of income is the regular interest from a bank fixed deposit.

While FDs are a retiree-favourite because of the security and fixed rate of income they assure, they are only effective as a means of sustainable income when inflation remains below the rate of interest. If inflation (the rise in prices, and hence the cost of living) rises above the FD interest rate, the depositor is actually getting a negative real rate of return on the investment.

Inflation reduces purchasing power over time, and an income of Rs 4 lakh per annum from an FD offering 5.5 per cent interest becomes progressively less valuable if prices rise faster than the interest rate. The current spell of inflation coupled with the Reserve Bank’s massive interest rate cuts earlier has already resulted in such a scenario. Since the end of May, when most lenders cut term deposit rates last, FD rates have ranged between 5.4-5.5 per cent per annum for a 5-10 year deposit.

For senior citizens, this has ranged between 6-6.3 per cent depending on the bank. But, after taking inflation into account for June (6.09 per cent) and July (6.93 per cent), and the tax applicable, the real rate of return for these FDs is in the negative, or as close to as to make little difference.

It thus becomes crucial for depositors to use a portion of their income from an FD, if not a small portion of the corpus itself, into investments that provide higher-than-inflation returns. While higher return investments like equity and debt generally involve an element of higher risk, they also offer substantially higher rates of return and may be a viable option to beat inflation.

Hedge against inflation
It is crucial for depositors to use a portion of their income from an FD, if not a small portion of the corpus itself, into investments that provide higher-than-inflation returns like equity and debt. While these investments may involve an element of higher risk, they also offer substantially higher rates of return.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
fixed deposit
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp