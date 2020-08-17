Startups can fill gaps in economy: Former Union minister Suresh Prabhu

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s growth story is in the private sector and startups should be encouraged as they have the ideas to fill in the gaps of what industries, the service sector, and governments want. They can help reduce small imports, former Union minister Suresh Prabhu said on Saturday.

For Make in India to be successful, there is a need to make design and intellectual property in India, Prabhu said during the Future Karnataka Summit 2020, which saw participation from 25 leaders. It was organised by Sphere Travelmedia and Exhibitions.

For Atmanirbhar Bharat, state governments should focus on improving district infrastructure and set up industries in small districts. India is no more just a steel, cement and nuclear energy manufacturer, but has moved into small sectors in which tier 2 and 3 cities play a crucial role, he said.

Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said India has a shortage of data entry operators who are required to make the National Digital Health Mission a reality.

The digital health mission would require data entry operators to create health cards for patients from all hospitals and clinics and digitise them, she said.

She also said Karnataka should focus on setting up a vaccine manufacturing unit, which it does not have and that the pharma sector should now focus on developing skills and the next generation of vaccines.

Kris Gopalakrishnan, executive vice-chairperson of Infosys said that to achieve the Prime Minister’s Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, there is a need to understand what consumers want and dominate the market like India did with the manufacture of two-wheelers.

India should focus on biotech, pharma, vaccines, floriculture, medical equipment sectors, which have high export demand, he said.