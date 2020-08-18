STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Birlasoft forms alliance with Microsoft, stock jumps 17 per cent

Birlasoft helps customers in manufacturing to accelerate their Industry 4.0 adoption and in BFSI to leverage open APIs.

Published: 18th August 2020 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Microsoft

Microsoft (File photo| AP)

By ANI

PUNE: Birlasoft, part of the 2.4 billion dollars C K Birla Group, on Tuesday announced a global strategic alliance with Microsoft and said it has plans to scale its cloud business to 100 million dollars (about Rs 748 crore).

"With this collaboration, Birlasoft is strategically positioned to support its enterprise clients with their cloud transformation needs, right from infrastructure to business applications," it said.

Right after the announcement, the company's stock jumped by 17.2 per cent on BSE to Rs 175.90 per unit at 12 noon.

"Through this cloud alliance with Microsoft, our customers can expect an even broader range of solutions, delivered at a continually faster pace, which will accelerate the execution of their digital transformation strategies," said CEO and Managing Director Dharmender Kapoor.

Birlasoft helps customers in manufacturing to accelerate their Industry 4.0 adoption and in BFSI to leverage open APIs and automate both front-office and back-office transformation.

In the energy and utilities sector, it helps enhance field collaboration and real-time service excellence, optimise operations and improve asset performance. And in life sciences vertical, it helps to innovate faster, provide rich insights to achieve commercial excellence, and automate drug discovery and pharma-covigilance processes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Birlasoft C K Birla Group Microsoft
India Matters
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
52 per cent in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
(L) Navtej Sarna and (R) Arun Kumar Singh
TNIE Expressions | ‘Kamala Harris will take India on its merits’
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus vaccine ready by end of year, says China's SinoPharm
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP CM Chouhan says all state govt jobs reserved for state residents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session. (Photo | PTI)
Fantasy sports platform Dream11 wins IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights; Tata group stays away from bidding 
Representational image (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu: As part of Unlock 3.0, liquor shops reopen in Chennai
Gallery
he Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, won the ICC World Cup, World T20 and Champions Trophy titles besides taking India to the number one spot in Test cricket.
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp