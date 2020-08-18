STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

IDBI Bank gets shareholders' nod to raise Rs 11,000 crore

Originally a public sector lender, IDBI Bank became a private sector firm post-acquisition of 51 per cent stake in it by LIC in January 2019.

Published: 18th August 2020 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IDBI Bank on Tuesday said it has received shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 11,000 crore by issuing shares through various modes.

The decision was taken at the bank's annual general meeting that took place on August 17, 2020, through audio-visual means.

The AGM (represented by shareholders) enabled the resolution for issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 11,000 crore (inclusive of premium amount) through various modes of issue, including QIP (qualified institutions placement), said the LIC-backed private sector lender in a regulatory filing.

Among other resolutions passed at the AGM were re-appointment of Rajesh Kandwal as rotational director as a nominee of LIC, who offered himself for re-appointment, IDBI Bank said.

Besides, the shareholders gave nod to appoint Meera Swarup and Anshuman Sharma as rotational directors during their tenure as government nominee directors on the board, it added.

LIC held 51 per cent share in IDBI Bank as on June 30, 2020, while the government shareholding stood at 47.11 per cent, as per the data on BSE.

Originally a public sector lender, IDBI Bank became a private sector firm post-acquisition of 51 per cent stake in it by LIC in January 2019.

Insurance behemoth LIC is 100 per cent government-owned.

IDBI Bank said the MD & CEO replied to queries raised by shareholders on various issues during the AGM, provided clarifications and also noted the suggestions given by them.

Shares of IDBI Bank closed 2.07 per cent up at Rs 39.40 apiece on the BSE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IDBI Bank raise capital
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp