JPMorgan appoints former UK finance minister as senior adviser

By AFP

LONDON: US investment bank JPMorgan on Tuesday said it had appointed Britain's former finance minister Sajid Javid as a paid senior adviser.

Javid, who remains an MP in the ruling Conservative party after he resigned as Chancellor of the Exchequer in February, will join the bank's advisory council for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

It meets throughout the year "to review business opportunities and challenges", the bank said.

Javid worked in banking before entering politics, beginning his career at JPMorgan.

"We are delighted to welcome Sajid back... as a senior adviser, and we look forward to drawing upon his in-depth understanding of the business and economic environment to help shape our client strategy across Europe," the bank said in a statement.

JP Morgan did not disclose how much Javid would be paid for his new role.

It added that "any privileged information that he received from his time in ministerial office will not be shared with the firm".

Javid, the son of a Pakistani immigrant bus driver, quit as chancellor after Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked him to sack his team of political advisers.