STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Non-oil exports see resurgence in July indicating normalisation of economy

Merchandise imports,however, have gone from a contraction of 58.65 per cent in April to declining 28.4 per cent in July.

Published: 18th August 2020 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

trade, imports, exports, import, export, trade deficit

For representation purposes. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s foreign trade data released for the month of July shows interesting trends. While the trade balance went back to its usual deficit status after an extremely rare surplus in June, the resurgence of non-oil exports is one such. According to analysts, this is the key positive from July’s trade data release, indicating “a normalisation of the economy”.

“At (-)4 per cent, non-oil exports are on the way to growth. Non-oil import growth over June 2020 improved too, but contracted 27 per cent in July. Most of India’s major exports – gems and jewellery, petroleum products, textiles and apparel – are experiencing deep (20-55 per cent) contractions. Engineering, pharma and chemicals have emerged as the top exports,” said Anand Rathi Financial Services in a note.

In fact, oil product exports, among India’s most lucrative goods, fared quite poorly and was a major factor in the trade deficit. “Oil trade (was the) key reason for the deficit. Both oil imports & exports contracted in July. The extent moderated for oil imports — (-)55 per cent in June 2020 to (-)32 per cent in July — while that for oil exports intensified — (-) 32 per cent to (-) 49 per cent. The oil account deficit widened by
$1.8 billion,” the note said.

Instead, India’s exports are being driven by erstwhile small segments. Trade activity was robust in engineering goods, pharma, agri and iron ore, noted brokerage Emkay Securities, adding that a “significant rise in demand for iron, steel and iron ore from China aided growth”. It also noted that since April, the
recovery has been better in exports than imports.

According to data from the commerce and industries ministry, merchandise exports have improved from posting a 60.28 per cent contraction in April 2020 to contracting just 10.21 per cent in July.

Merchandise imports,however, have gone from a contraction of 58.65 per cent in April to declining 28.4 per cent in July.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
export non oil export
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp