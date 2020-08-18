STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex rallies 478 points, Nifty tops 11,350 driven by gains in index heavyweights

Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 332.90 crore on a net basis on Monday, provisonal exchange data showed.

Published: 18th August 2020 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 478 points on Tuesday, driven by gains in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank amid positive cues from global markets and sustained foreign fund inflows.

The BSE Sensex ended 477.54 points or 1.26 per cent higher at 38,528.32, while the NSE Nifty surged 138.25 points or 1.23 per cent to 11,385.35.

UltraTech Cement was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 3 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints and Tata Steel.

Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank added most to the gains on the index.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto and Power Grid were among the laggards.

According to traders, buying in index heavyweights led benchmarks higher amid sustained foreign fund inflows.

Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 332.90 crore on a net basis on Monday, provisonal exchange data showed.

Largely positive cues from global markets too supported domestic indices, they said.

Bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong ended on a positive note, while Tokyo and Seoul were in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with significant gains in early deals.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.37 per cent lower at USD 45.20 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee settled 12 paise higher at 74.76 against the US dollar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BSE trading Sensex NSE Stock exchange
India Matters
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
52 per cent in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
(L) Navtej Sarna and (R) Arun Kumar Singh
TNIE Expressions | ‘Kamala Harris will take India on its merits’
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus vaccine ready by end of year, says China's SinoPharm
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP CM Chouhan says all state govt jobs reserved for state residents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session. (Photo | PTI)
Fantasy sports platform Dream11 wins IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights; Tata group stays away from bidding 
Representational image (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu: As part of Unlock 3.0, liquor shops reopen in Chennai
Gallery
he Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, won the ICC World Cup, World T20 and Champions Trophy titles besides taking India to the number one spot in Test cricket.
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp