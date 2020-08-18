STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex rises over 200 points in early trade; Nifty tops 11,300

The BSE Sensex was trading 210.93 points or 0.55 per cent higher at 38,261.71; while NSE Nifty was up 65.30 points or 0.58 per cent at 11,312.40.

Published: 18th August 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Domestic equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on Tuesday tracking gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Infosys amid sustained foreign fund inflow.

The BSE Sensex was trading 210.93 points or 0.55 per cent higher at 38,261.71; while NSE Nifty was up 65.30 points or 0.58 per cent at 11,312.40.

ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, M&M, Infosys, Titan, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and SBI were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the Sensex had settled 173.44 points or 0.46 per cent higher at 38,050.78, while the Nifty ended 68.70 points or 0.61 per cent up at 11,247.10.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 332.90 crore on a net basis on Monday.

According to traders, buying in index-heavyweights led benchmarks higher amid sustained foreign fund inflow.

Largely positive cues from global markets too supported domestic indices, they said.

Bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading on a positive note, while Tokyo and Seoul were in the red.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended with gains in overnight session.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.37 per cent lower at USD 45.20 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sensex Nifty
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp