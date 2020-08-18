STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Transporters body urge RBI to extend EMI moratorium for road transport sector till December 31

The letter mentioned that the taxes, diesel price, corruption and toll continue to increase the operating costs, but freight remains subdued due to weak demand.

Published: 18th August 2020 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Private buses parked at a stand in Kolkata.

Private buses parked at a stand in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Apex transporters body AIMTC on Tuesday urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to extend the moratorium on payment of loans for road transport sector till December 31, saying the sector was reeling under financial crisis.

In March, the central bank had allowed a three-month moratorium on payment of all term loans due between March 1, 2020, and May 31, 2020, which in May was extended by another three months till August to provide much-needed relief to borrowers whose income has been hit due to the coronavirus crisis.

"The road transport sector in India is highly distressed, reeling in deep financial crisis due to fallout of corona-induced lockdowns and there is little hope of its revival in the current Financial Year. The critical condition of the road transport sector is impacting more than 20 crore people, directly and indirectly," AIMTC said in a letter to the RBI Governor.

Urging it to extend the moratorium on payment of loans, it said after the extension of current moratorium period till August 31, 2020, majority of transporters are merely making break-even, and that is only because their EMIs are under moratorium.

"The throughput of interstate lorries has dropped significantly due to lack of return loads and paralysed demand. The condition of small operators across all segments, both cargo and passengers, who constitute about 85 per cent of the population, is indeed precarious," AIMTC President Kultaran Singh Atwal said in the letter.

The letter mentioned that the taxes, diesel price, corruption and toll continue to increase the operating costs, but freight remains subdued due to weak demand.

"At present, about 50 per cent of the vehicles are still off the road and once the current moratorium period is over there would be spurt in NPAs (non-performing assets)," it said.

Reiterating that the transporters are unable to pay their EMIs and the moratorium provided them little relief, AIMTC said they are being pressurised "by the recovery agents of Banks, NBFCs and Financiers to pay up their EMIs or face seizure of the vehicles".

All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) is the apex body for transporters representing about 95 lakh truckers and entities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
transporters body road transport sector AIMTC RBI Loan moratorium moratorium extention EMIs
India Matters
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
52 per cent in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
(L) Navtej Sarna and (R) Arun Kumar Singh
TNIE Expressions | ‘Kamala Harris will take India on its merits’
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus vaccine ready by end of year, says China's SinoPharm
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP CM Chouhan says all state govt jobs reserved for state residents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session. (Photo | PTI)
Fantasy sports platform Dream11 wins IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights; Tata group stays away from bidding 
Representational image (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu: As part of Unlock 3.0, liquor shops reopen in Chennai
Gallery
he Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, won the ICC World Cup, World T20 and Champions Trophy titles besides taking India to the number one spot in Test cricket.
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp