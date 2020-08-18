STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Yes Bank committed to culture of accountability, working on risk, says New CEO Prashant Kumar

A consortium of financers led by SBI undertook a Rs 10,000-crore bailout and Kumar, a former SBI hand, was appointed first as CEO.

Published: 18th August 2020 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Yes Bank

Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Under a new management, Yes Bank has overhauled its risk and governance frameworks to save itself from reputational risks and come out as a brand committed to integrity, its chief executive and managing director Prashant Kumar has said.

In a message to the bank's shareholders in the annual report, Kumar said the bank is committed to a "culture of accountability" to all shareholders.

Its co-founder and former chief executive Rana Kapoor is alleged to have indulged in dubious loan and disclosure practices.

The bank's non-performing assets bloated up, and ultimately resulted in RBI and the government superseding its board in March.

A consortium of financers led by SBI undertook a Rs 10,000-crore bailout and Kumar, a former SBI hand, was appointed first as CEO.

"The bank has made significant changes in the risk framework to ensure that impending risks are identified, evaluated, and resolved before these convert into reputational risks," Kumar said.

"We have made foundational changes to strengthen our governance frameworks, identify and mitigate risks, with the objective of creating an authentic, empathetic brand committed to ethical leadership and conducting business with integrity," he added.

More work is to be done on this front, he said, adding that the bank's board and the management are striving to deliver on the expectations of customers, employees, communities, regulators and shareholders.

The lender is on a journey of transformation into a "digital bank" and the Rs 15,000 crore capital raising through a follow-on public offer earlier this month was a crucial milestone, he said.

At present, the liquidity profile of the bank is well above the required regulatory norms, he said.

Its non-executive chairman Sunil Mehta said a Rs 35,000 crore in special liquidity facility extended by RBI out of a total of Rs 50,000 crore has been repaid by the bank and the rest will also be paid in time.

Kumar said the bank will focus on sustained liability growth, balancing earnings between retail and wholesale, building and monetizing businesses and work on cost optimization.

In FY20, Kumar's predecessor Ravneet Gill was paid an overall remuneration of Rs 5.94 crore, as per the annual report.

In a notice to shareholders ahead of the annual general meeting (AGM), the bank has proposed total remuneration of Kumar at Rs 2.85 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yes Bank CEO Prashant Kumar
India Matters
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
52 per cent in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
(L) Navtej Sarna and (R) Arun Kumar Singh
TNIE Expressions | ‘Kamala Harris will take India on its merits’
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus vaccine ready by end of year, says China's SinoPharm
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP CM Chouhan says all state govt jobs reserved for state residents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session. (Photo | PTI)
Fantasy sports platform Dream11 wins IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights; Tata group stays away from bidding 
Representational image (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu: As part of Unlock 3.0, liquor shops reopen in Chennai
Gallery
he Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, won the ICC World Cup, World T20 and Champions Trophy titles besides taking India to the number one spot in Test cricket.
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp