STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

About 9.3 million sq ft of real estate space to be developed for data center industry by 2025: JLL India

JLL said the announcements by RIL in areas of digital connectivity, 5G services and strategic partnership for cloud services are going to influence the growth.

Published: 19th August 2020 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Real estate

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An additional 9.3 million sq ft of real estate space is expected to be developed by 2025 for the rapidly growing data center industry at an investment of USD 1.03 billion (about Rs 7,700 crore), JLL India said on Wednesday.

"Indian data center industry's capacity is expected to grow to 1,078 MW by 2025 from 375 MW in H1 2020," the real estate consultant said in a report.

MW indicates IT power load.

Mumbai is expected to witness the highest capacity addition of around 360 MW, followed by Chennai with a capacity addition of 134 MW.

Total capacity addition of 703 MW by 2025 is expected to add 9.3 million sq ft of real estate space.

"Potential real estate development of 9.3 millon sq ft worth USD 1.03 billion by 2025. Construction and development of data center space in India to need a total investment of USD 1.03 billion," the report said.

JLL India estimated that data center industry would present a total of USD 4.9 billion (about Rs 36,700 crore) greenfield investment opportunity for real estate developers and investors during the next five-and-a-half years.

As the data center industry is closely linked with telecom sector dynamics, JLL said the recent announcements by Reliance industries in areas of digital connectivity, 5G services and strategic partnership for cloud services are going to influence the growth in this segment.

"As the world's second largest data subscriber population increasingly adapts to a new digital world, India's data center industry is expected to travel through an interesting transition phase in terms of operators, locations and technology," the report said.

India's data center industry has provided immense boost to the digital economy during H1 2020.

"From an average 270 petabytes (PB) to 308 PB during week of March 22nd, a 14 per cent rise in daily data consumption was observed during the lockdown," it said.

There was a 12 per cent rise in data consumption in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, while there was a 7 per cent increase in data consumption in Maharashtra.

In terms of total additional supply, there has been an increase of 8 per cent in H1 2020, taking India's total co-location capacity to 375 MW.

The first half of 2020 also witnessed supply addition of 27 MW, 56 per cent of the total addition seen in 2019 (48 MW).

"India's data center market will outperform over the next five years, supported by a combination of growing digital economy, increased investor interest and stable long-term returns," said Ramesh Nair, CEO & Country Head, India, JLL.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
data center industry real estate JLL
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp