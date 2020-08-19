STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Banks set to restructure up to Rs 8.4 lakh crore of loans after RBI decision: Report

In the corporate segment, Rs 4 lakh crore of loans were already stressed before COVID-19 struck and the same have gone up by over Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

Published: 19th August 2020 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Loans

For representational purposes.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Banks are likely to restructure up to Rs 8.4 lakh crore of loans, or 7.7 per cent of the overall system's credit, under the newly announced recast package, a domestic ratings agency said on Wednesday.

Over 60 per cent of this Rs 8.4 lakh crore was susceptible to slip into the non-performing assets (NPAs) category if not for the recast move, and the restructuring will help banks' bottomlines as the money to be set aside as provisions will be lower, India Ratings and Research said.

Earlier this month, the RBI had announced a recast package which focused on a case-by-case approach for restructuring rather than a blanket or sectoral approach.

The central bank had also allowed small value non-corporate loans to be recast.

Unlike the earlier experience post the global financial crisis, where nearly 90 per cent of the restructuring happened in the corporate loans, the non-corporate segment, which includes small businesses, agricultural loans and retail lending, will account for a higher share this time, the agency said.

It estimated the total amount of non-corporate loans to be recast at Rs 2.1 lakh crore.

It further said the non-corporate segment was showing signs of stress even before the start of the pandemic, when things were seeming to be normalising in the corporate space.

In the corporate segment, Rs 4 lakh crore of loans were already stressed before COVID-19 struck and the same have gone up by over Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

The jump in the non-corporate segment is more pronounced, as the stressed portion was only Rs 70,000 crore, which is now slated to go up to Rs 2.1 lakh crore, it said.

Within the corporate segment, the restructuring may range from Rs 3.3 lakh crore to Rs 6.3 lakh crore, depending on the strategies the banks adopt, the agency said, adding the range is so wide because it feels 53 per cent of the pool is at high risk, while 47 per cent is at moderate risk.

A high proportion of debt from real estate, airlines, hotels and other consumer discretionary sectors is likely to be restructured, but the largest contribution by quantum will be from infrastructure, power and construction sectors, it said.

In the non-corporate segment, the micro, small and medium enterprises will account for half of the loans which will be restructured, while the rest will be split evenly between agro and retail advances, it said.

Banks will start working on the restructuring as soon as the moratorium gets over by the end of this month and provide money accordingly, the agency said, adding the K V Kamath committee will look at advances of over Rs 1,500 crore and even in the case of large loans, the banks will do the groundwork in advance.

The overall provisions will be lower by 16-17 per cent to 2.3 per cent for the banking system, because restructuring requires banks to set aside only 10 per cent of the loan outstanding as provisions while for NPAs, it is much higher, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
loans corporate loans NPAs RBI private banks
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp