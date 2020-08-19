STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Competition Commission rejects complaint against WhatsApp over unfair business practices

In a 41-page order, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said there was no violation of Section 4 of the Competition Act.

Published: 19th August 2020 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Whatsapp

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Competition Commission has dismissed a complaint of alleged unfair business practices by popular messaging platform WhatsApp with respect to digital payments market in the country.

It was alleged that Facebook-owned WhatsApp has abused its dominance in the 'market for internet-based messaging application through smartphones' to manipulate another market -- 'market for UPI enabled digital payment applications' in its favour.

In a 41-page order, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said there was no violation of Section 4 of the Competition Act.

This section pertains to abuse of dominant position.

To assess the complaint, the watchdog considered two relevant markets -- 'market for Over-The-Top (OTT) messaging apps through smartphones in India' and 'market for UPI (Unified Payment Interface) enabled Digital Payments Apps in India'.

According to the regulator, the informant has contended that WhatsApp will leverage its dominance in the upstream market to have a competitive edge over existing competitors.

The informant also seems to be distressed by the fact that while the other existing players spent considerable resources to establish themselves in the UPI-enabled digital payment app market, WhatsApp will get users on its platter without making any efforts, CCI said in the order.

"The apprehensions of the informant, according to Commission, does not really hold much merit. As stated above, the UPI market is quite established with renowned players competing vigorously.

"In such a market, it seems implausible that WhatsApp Pay will automatically garner a market share merely on account of its pre-installation," it noted.

More so, given the fact that WhatsApp ecosystem does not involve paid services as such for normal users, it seems unlikely that the consumer traffic will be diverted by WhatsApp using its strength in the messenger market, as per the order dated August 18.

Regarding the informant's claims that WhatsApp is in serious non-compliance of critical and mandatory procedural norms pertaining to data localisation and storage, the regulator said that they "do not seem to raise any competition concern and as such may not need any further scrutiny by it".

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Competition Commission WhatsApp digital payments market
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp