Japan's exports plunge 19.2 per cent due to COVID-19 crisis

Japan has never imposed a lockdown but has encouraged people to work from home, wear masks and social distance.

Published: 19th August 2020 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Vehicles are parked before being exported, at a logistics center in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, on Aug. 17, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Japan’s exports in July plunged 19.2% from a year ago, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to slam the world’s third largest economy.

The Finance Ministry’s provisional numbers showed Japan’s imports in July fell 22.3%.

Exports to the U.S. especially suffered, declining 19.5% last month. They include plastic goods, iron and steel and computer parts. But Japan recorded its first trade surplus in four months on the back of a recovery in China.

ALSO READ: These leading economies are facing record slumps due to coronavirus

Japan’s export-reliant economy has been ailing since the outbreak caused some plant production to be temporarily halted, squelched tourism and generally hurt economic activity.

Japan has never imposed a lockdown but has encouraged people to work from home, wear masks and social distance. Some stores have closed or shortened their hours.

Japan has had about 1,100 confirmed COVID-19 deaths among 57,636 cases. Worries are growing over a recent surge in infection, especially in Tokyo and other urban areas.

