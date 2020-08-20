Brinton Pharmaceuticals gets DCGI nod to launch COVID-19 drug Favipiravir

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Brinton Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India to launch Favipiravir 400 mg tablets under the brand name Faviton for Rs 79 per tablet.

The tablets are indicated for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms, Brinton Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

Under the current treatment regimen with Favipiravir 200 mg tablets, patients have to take 18 tablets on day one, and followed by 8 tablets for next 10-14 days, it added.

With the launch of Faviton 400 mg, the number of tablets to be consumed have reduced to half, the statement said.

The tablets will be available across all COVID-19 treatment centres at Rs 79 per tablet, the statement said.

"With the launch of Faviton 400mg, the pill burden of the patients will be reduced.

It will also offer dosing convenience which will improve the patients' compliance and clinical outcome," Brinton Pharmaceuticals MD Rahul Kumar Darda said.

The company's intent will be to improve the access through its strong distribution network that will help make Faviton 400mg available across all COVID-19 treatment centres, he added.