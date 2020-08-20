STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Indian Overseas Bank Q1 profit at Rs 121 crore

The state-owned lender posted a net loss of Rs 342.08 crore for the same quarter a year ago.

Published: 20th August 2020 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Overseas Bank

Indian Overseas Bank (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian Overseas Bank on Thursday posted a net profit of Rs 121 crore for June quarter 2020 mainly due to fall in bad loans.

The state-owned lender posted a net loss of Rs 342.08 crore for the same quarter a year ago.

In March quarter, the bank had a profit of Rs 144 crore, Indian Overseas Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Total income of the bank during April-June 2020-21 rose to Rs 5,233.63 crore from Rs 5,006.48 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, mainly due to increase in treasury income, it said.

Interest income stood at Rs 4,302 crore for the quarter as against Rs 4,336.39 crore a year ago mainly due to decrease in MCLR (marginal cost of funds based lending rate), it added.

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter were reduced to Rs 969.52 crore as against Rs 1,157.82 crore parked aside for the year- ago period, as the bad loan proportion of the bank came down significantly.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were cut to 13.90 per cent of gross advances as on June 30, 2020 from 22.53 per cent by the same period of 2019.

In value terms, gross NPAs or bad loans came down to Rs 18,290.84 crore from Rs 33,262 crore.

Likewise, net NPAs dipped to 5.10 per cent (Rs 6,080.89 crore) from 11.04 per cent (Rs 14,173.84 crore).

Total deposits increased to Rs 2.26 lakh crore as on June 30, 2020 as against Rs 2.21 lakh crore by June last year, it said.

Total business was up at Rs 4.41 lakh crore from Rs 4.37 lakh crore.

Gross advances stood at Rs 1.32 lakh crore by June-end as against Rs 1.47 lakh crore by the year-ago same period, IOB said, adding the bank has evolved a policy of not taking fresh exposures in stressed sectors, below hurdle rated accounts and BB and below rated accounts.

"The bank has also exited from accounts in the stressed sectors to improve the quality of assets," said the Chennai-headquartered lender.

The net interest margin -- interest earned minus interest expended -- improved to 2.08 per cent from 2.01 per cent.

IOB said it made recovery of Rs 1,991 crore during June 2020 quarter as against recovery of Rs 2,238 crore a year ago and the total fresh slippage (other than debits to existing NPA accounts) for the quarter stood at Rs 257 crore.

Provision coverage ratio improved to 87.97 per cent from 72.24 per cent, it said. IOB stock closed at Rs 11.43 on BSE, up 3.63 per cent from the previous close.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Overseas Bank Q1 profit
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp