Infosys launches set of services to accelerate cloud journey

By PTI

BENGALURU: IT major Infosys Ltd on Thursday launched Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms that it said acts as a force multiplier for cloud-powered enterprise transformation.

Infosys Cobalt helps businesses redesign the enterprise and also build new cloud-first capabilities to create seamless experiences in public, private and hybrid cloud across PaaS, SaaS, and IaaS landscapes, the Bengaluru- headquartered IT company said in a statement.

"With Infosys Cobalts community leverage, enterprises can rapidly launch solutions and create business models to meet changing market needs while complying with the most stringent global, regional and industry regulatory and security standards," it said.

Enterprises can leverage the full potential of the cloud eco system and Infosys Cobalts community of business and technology innovators to drive increased business value, the company said.

"Working up from the grassroots-level and extending seamlessly to partner with clients, the cloud community provides access to a catalog of over 14,000 assets to help businesses leverage the potential of the cloud eco system", the statement said.

With Infosys Cobalt, enterprises can have ready access to a growing portfolio of over 200 cloud-first solution blueprints, it said.