STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

IT security challenges rise with shift to remote work, says Microsoft

The pandemic also had direct implications on cybersecurity budgets and staffing with 33 per cent business leaders in India.

Published: 20th August 2020 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

Microsoft

Microsoft (File photo| AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Nearly 62 per cent of business leaders in India believe that security challenges have changed as the shift to remote work due to COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally changes security architecture, according to Microsoft which recently surveyed 800 people across markets in India, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States.

About 47 per cent of leaders in India said that upskilling the workforce on new solutions and troubleshooting have emerged as the biggest challenge faced by their organisation's security team.

And 43 per cent of them said they are prioritising investments in cloud security through the calendar year. Investments towards data and information security is another important area with 37 per cent voting for it as a priority.

The pandemic also had direct implications on cybersecurity budgets and staffing with 33 per cent business leaders in India reporting 25 per cent budget increase for security and more than half (54 per cent) stating that they will hire additional security professionals in their security team.

A vast majority (70 per cent) of them said they plan to speed up deployment of zero trust capabilities to reduce risk exposure.

On a global level, highlight survey findings, 90 per cent of businesses have been impacted by phishing attacks with 28 per cent of respondents admitted to being successfully phished.

Notably, successful phishing attacks were reported in significantly higher numbers from organisations that described their resources as mostly on-premise (36 per cent) as opposed to being more cloud-based.

In response to COVID-19, more than 80 per cent of companies added security jobs. About 58 per cent of companies reported an increase in security budgets and 65 per cent reported an increase in compliance budgets.

Nearly 40 per cent of businesses said they are prioritising investments in cloud security followed by data and information security (28 per cent), and anti-phishing tools (26 per cent).

The shift to remote work is fundamentally changing security architecture by focusing on identities over perimeter security via zero trust strategies. About 51 per cent of business leaders are speeding up the deployment of zero trust capabilities and 94 per cent of companies report that they are in the process of deploying new zero trust capabilities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Microsoft IT security cybersecurity budgets coronavirus work from home
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp