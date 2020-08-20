STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Lincoln Pharma Q1 net profit up 20% at Rs 15.26 crore

Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 105.59 crore for the quarter under consideration.

Published: 20th August 2020 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

MIDHANI’s Profit Before Tax (PBT) during this period stood at Rs 51.98 crore

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Drug firm Lincoln Pharmaceuticals on Thursday reported a 20.44 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 15.26 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 12.67 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 105.59 crore for the quarter under consideration.

It was Rs 98.10 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

"Despite a challenging economic and business environment due to COVID 19, the company has delivered a robust financial performance quarter over quarter maintaining healthy growth in revenue, profitability and expects to continue the growth momentum in the coming years," Lincoln Pharmaceuticals MD Mahendra Patel said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lincoln Pharma Q1 profit
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp