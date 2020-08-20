STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Populism a key risk for Indian economy, says JP Morgan

The falling share of income going to the lower and middle-income groups will likely also worsen this trend, it said.

Published: 20th August 2020 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

The headquarters of JP Morgan Chase.

The headquarters of JP Morgan Chase.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A steady rise in populist politics in today’s political environment poses a key risk for companies whose fortunes are closely tied to the Indian economy, warn analysts at JP Morgan Chase.

Despite the country relaxing Covid-19 related lockdowns, patchy economic recovery and low demand coupled with little fresh investment is worrying, the institution said, warning that the devastation from the pandemic is fostering conditions in which populist rhetoric thrives.

The falling share of income going to the lower and middle-income groups will likely also worsen this trend, it said. “Rising populism could impact market valuations, at least in part due to protectionist trade and foreign direct investment policies inhibiting growth,” it said in a note, adding that Thailand and the Philippines are among other Asian economies facing such risks.

The report comes in the backdrop of India tightening its FDI rules, especially for China and other neighbouring countries, in the aftermath of the Galwan Valley border standoff and the subsequent call for a self-reliant India.

“Populism is linked with weaker economic growth in the long-term, which could weigh on India’s rich equity valuations,” JP Morgan’s report said, adding that focus should on consumer, services and healthcare-oriented companies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Populism India Investment JP Morgan Chase Indian economy
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Kozhikode: Several people injured in clash at Perambra market over fish sale
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp