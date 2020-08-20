STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Requests for information on accounts from India grew 66% to 789: Twitter

Twitter said governments and law enforcement agencies globally submitted approximately 21 per cent more information requests compared to the previous reporting period.

Published: 20th August 2020 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Twitter, Twitter logo

The file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Microblogging platform Twitter on Thursday said requests for information on user accounts from India grew over 66 per cent to 789 in July-December 2019.

These requests - which include those from the government agencies (a combination of routine requests and emergency requests) - stood at 474 in the first half of 2019, as per data from Twitter's latest Transparency Report.

These 789 requests (in the second half of 2019) were related to 2,873 accounts.

Twitter also received 144 requests from India for account preservation in the July-December 2019 period, it said.

Removal requests from India also grew 55 per cent to 782 in July-December 2019 from 504 in the preceding six months.

Of the 782 removal requests, seven were court orders, while the remaining 775 were other legal demands, Twitter said.

Twitter said governments and law enforcement agencies globally submitted approximately 21 per cent more information requests compared to the previous reporting period.

"Notably, the aggregate number of accounts specified in these requests increased by nearly 63 per cent.

The total volume of requests and specified accounts are respectively the largest we've seen to date since our transparency reporting began in 2012," it added.

Information requests from the US continued to make up the highest percentage of requests for account information, followed by Japan, France and India.

In this reporting period, Twitter received 27,538 legal demands to remove content specifying 98,595 accounts, it said.

In a blog post, Twitter said transparency is at the core of the company's work.

"We believe that transparency is a key principle in our mission to protect the Open Internet, and advancing the Internet as a global force for good," it added.

The company - which has been publishing its transparency reports since 2012 - noted that the "world has changed significantly since 2012".

"In 2020, it is more important than ever that we shine a light on our own practices, including how we enforce the Twitter Rules, our ongoing work to disrupt global state-backed information operations, and the increased attempts by governments to request information about account holders," it said.

Twitter said it has rebuilt its biannual Twitter Transparency Report site to become a comprehensive 'Twitter Transparency Center' with the goal of making its transparency reporting more easily understood and accessible to the general public.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Twitter privacy
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp