STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex tanks 394 points on global selloff, Nifty below 11,350

During the afternoon session markets briefly attempted to bounce back from day's lows but the strength failed to sustain as profit booking by traders was seen.

Published: 20th August 2020 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex, stocks, market, stock market

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Domestic equity benchmark Sensex plunged 394 points on Thursday, tracking a massive selloff in global markets after US Fed's gloomy economic outlook spooked investors across the world.

The BSE Sensex ended 394.40 points or 1.02 per cent lower at 38,220.39.

The broader NSE Nifty slumped 96.20 points or 0.84 per cent to 11,312.20.

HDFC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, M&M, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Titan.

On the other hand, NTPC, ONGC, PowerGrid and Tata Steel were the gainers.

The Indian market opened on a negative note following subdued Asian markets which were impacted by the US Federal Reserve's cautious view of the economy, US-China tensions and new clusters of coronavirus infections, said Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi.

The Fed's minutes showed again that policymakers are finding it difficult to forecast the path of the economy, which will depend greatly on what happens with the coronavirus.

During the afternoon session markets briefly attempted to bounce back from day's lows but the strength failed to sustain as profit booking by traders was seen, he said.

"Traders also remained concerned with the World Bank's report stating that it is likely to project a steeper contraction in India's economy than the 3.2 per cent it had forecast for the current financial year," he added.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with heavy losses.

Stock exchanges in Europe also witnessed robust selling in early sessions.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.06 per cent lower at USD 44.89 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee settled at 75.02 against the US dollar, down 20 paise over its previous close.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sensex NSE BSE
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Kozhikode: Several people injured in clash at Perambra market over fish sale
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp