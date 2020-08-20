SpiceJet operates maiden long-haul charter flight from London to India

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Airline major SpiceJet on Thursday operated it's first ever long-haul wide-body charter flight from London.

The airline brought back 240 passengers from London to Goa.

"On its return leg, the airline will repatriate 89 passengers from Goa to London," the company said in a statement.

This is the airline's fourth long-haul charter flight after Amsterdam, Toronto and Rome.

"SpiceJet will operate its second long-haul repatriation flight to Canada on August 21 and will repatriate 357 Canadian nationals and permanent residency holders from New Delhi to Toronto," the airline said.

"SpiceJet will operate another repatriation flight on the Delhi-Toronto route on August 24."