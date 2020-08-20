STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

US, China to hold call on trade in 'near future', says Ministry official

Tensions before the two countries have risen in recent months over a host of issues including blame for the pandemic and China's policies in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

Published: 20th August 2020 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

US_China_trade_war

US China trade war (Express Illustration)

By AFP

BEIJING: Beijing and Washington will soon hold a call on trade, China's commerce ministry said Thursday, after reports that planned high-level talks on the "phase one" trade agreement between the two countries were postponed.

The US and China signed the accord in January, bringing a partial truce in their lingering trade war, and obliging Beijing to import an additional $200 billion in American products over two years, ranging from cars to machinery to oil to farm products.

The phase one deal also called for officials to hold a "check in" every six months -- but neither government has confirmed that the talks were planned or later postponed.

"The two sides have agreed to hold a call in the near future," Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng said at a press briefing Thursday when asked if trade talks would be rescheduled.

He didn't give any further details.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reportedly were scheduled to hold a video conference with China's Vice Premier Liu He last weekend according to the reports, including from Bloomberg.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put pressure on the agreement and China's purchases of those goods has been lagging.

US President Donald Trump in recent weeks has stepped up rhetoric against China ahead of what's expected to be a tough fight for a second term -- with the election in November -- raising questions about the deal's fate as well as the possibility of a phase two agreement.

Tensions before the two countries have risen in recent months over a host of issues including blame for the pandemic and China's policies in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
China United States Trade talk
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Kozhikode: Several people injured in clash at Perambra market over fish sale
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp