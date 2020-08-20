STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Volvo Trucks launches tractor-trailer combination for speedy cargo movement

While the company has been a leader in the mining segment trucks, it is now planning to expand presence in other segments.

Published: 20th August 2020 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Volvo

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Volvo Trucks on Thursday announced the introduction of its tractor-trailer combination, specially curated for express cargo movement in India in partnership with logistics player Delhivery.

Volvo and Delhivery had tested together to deploy Volvo FM 4x2 tractor trailer long haul truck for express operations, allowing speedy delivery and cost efficiencies of services.

"Turn-around and efficiency is the focus in these trucks. The Volvo FM420 4x2 solution has a  comfortable cabin along with a superior clutch free driveline, that enables effortlessly driving for about 20 hours with a set of drivers," VE Commercial Vehicles MD & CEO Vinod Aggarwal said.

He further said telematics, an integral part of these trucks, ensures that exhaustive data is captured, analysed and correction happens throughout the journey.

"The reduced delivery time helps customers to fulfil their business goal of delivery to their customers in the shortest possible time, substantially reducing order cancellations," Agarwal said.

While the company has been a leader in the mining segment trucks, it is now planning to expand presence in other segments and express cargo movement is one such area where it would like to have a strong presence, he added.

"Our partnership with Volvo and the first deployment of tractor-trailers in express trucking is a significant step towards 'Getting Future Ready'," Delhivery Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Sahil Barua said.

Delhivery is building trucking terminals at key locations in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore while expanding and upgrading its own fleet and bringing in more partner fleets, Barua added.

Volvo Trucks International Senior Vice President Per-Erik Lindstrom said the introduction of Volvo FM420 4x2 solution in India is the right time as the country has caught up with the global standards of transport efficiency.

"Countries like China and a few other south-east Asian countries, which were similar to India, a few years ago, changed from rigid trucks to high performance and higher capacity tractor-trailer concept.

We at Volvo Trucks will continue to lead innovations in products and services thereby raising the bar further," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Volvo Trucks tractor trailer
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Kozhikode: Several people injured in clash at Perambra market over fish sale
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp