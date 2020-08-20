STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Yes Bank fraud case: Bombay HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

They had sought bail claiming the ED failed to file its charge sheet within the stipulated period of 60 days.

Published: 20th August 2020 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan

DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, accused of money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate in the multi-crore Yes Bank fraud case, saying mandatory default bail is the sequel to non-filing of charge sheet.

The brothers, however, will remain in jail as they have also been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the same case.

Justice Bharati Dangre granted them bail as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) failed to file its charge sheet in the case within the stipulated 60-day period.

The court noted that there is a period prescribed in law for filing of the charge sheet, and an accused cannot be kept in custody even for a day after that stipulated time and they have the right to default bail.

"Mandatory default bail is a sequel to non-filing of the charge sheet, Justice Dangre said in the order, and directed the duo to furnish a surety of Rs one lakh each and surrender their passports. An accused can seek default bail if the investigating agency fails to file charge sheet against him or her in the case within the period prescribed under section 167 of the Criminal Procedure Code."

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for ED, sought the court to stay its order for two weeks so that the agency could appeal in the Supreme Court.

Justice Dangre, however, refused and said once the right of default bail is due, the accused cannot be kept in custody thereafter even for a day.

"There is no starting point or end point for the authorities to complete their action, but if the investigation is not completed and charge sheet is not filed within the prescribed time, a right accrues to the accused to be released on bail, the order said.

Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, promoters of the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL), had sought bail saying the ED failed to file its charge sheet within the stipulated period of 60 days.

They were arrested by the ED on May 14 this year on money laundering charges.

The Enforcement Directorate filed its charge sheet on July 15 against the Wadhawans, Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu Kapoor, daughters Roshni and Rekha, and their chartered accountant firm Dularesh K Jain and Associate.

The ED had initiated proceedings in the case after the CBI registered an FIR on March 7, 2020 in connection with alleged suspicious loans granted by Yes Bank and the 'quid pro quo' between Rana Kapoor and the Wadhawans.

According to the CBI and ED, Yes Bank invested around Rs 3,700 crore in short term non-convertible debentures of DHFL between April and June 2018.

Rane Kapoor allegedly received Rs 600 crore as kickbacks from DHFL in terms of loan advanced to two firms- DOIT Urban Ventures (India) Private Limited and Morgan Credits Private Limited.

As per the probe agencies, Rana Kapoor's daughters hold 100 per cent stake in DOIT and his wife controls Morgan Credits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bombay High Court Yes Bank fraud case DHFL Kapil Wadhawan Dheeraj Wadhawan
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Kozhikode: Several people injured in clash at Perambra market over fish sale
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp