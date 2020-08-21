STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Commercial Vehcile  makers may record Rs 6000 crore net loss in FY21

Commercial vehicle (CV) makers will lose Rs 6,000 this fiscal since sales volume is expected to decline by 30 per cent on an already weak base, rating agency Crisil said on Thursday.

Commercial vehicles, Trucks

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Commercial vehicle (CV) makers will lose Rs 6,000 this fiscal since sales volume is expected to decline by 30 per cent on an already weak base, rating agency Crisil said on Thursday. In the first quarter of this fiscal, CV sales plunged by 85 per cent because of the pandemic-driven lockdown. The two major CV makers- Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors reported record losses during the quarter. 

CV makers were already hit by new overloading norms and a slowing economy when the Covid-19 pandemic arrived, and sales volume had fallen 29 per cent in fiscal 2020. Manish Gupta, Senior Director, CRISIL Ratings, “Two consecutive years of high de-growth are likely to result in CV volume reaching its lowest point in 10 years.

With utilisation down to a third, high fixed costs would dent the profitability of CV makers. Moreover, manufacturers may partly absorb BS VI upgrade costs in their quest to stimulate demand”.According to Crisil, cash flows may stretch further as manufacturers will tend to support key stakeholders to reduce stress across the  value chain and help them rebound next fiscal – such as by providing dealers leeway on payment terms and making  timely payments to auto-component suppliers. That would temporarily increase the working capital requirements and raise the industry’s debt by almost a third to Rs 40,000 crore this fiscal, the rating agency said.

